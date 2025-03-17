Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool bound goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has insisted that one good or bad game does change his quality as a custodian and he is aiming to use the international break to recharge his energy as Valencia are fighting to stay up in La Liga.

The Reds are on their way to clinching their 20th Premier League title but have missed out on the FA Cup, the Champions League and the EFL Cup this season.

The Georgian was signed in the last summer transfer window from the Mestalla outfit, but the deal happening was postponed to this coming summer.

Mamardashvili has been Carlos Corberan’s go-to goalkeeper and in total he has started 24 La Liga games, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Earlier this month he made a bad mistake against Real Valladolid in a 2-1 win but Corberan showed his faith in Mamardashvili and stuck to his choice to go with the Georgian.

At the weekend, he performed well in a 1-1 draw against Girona and stressed that one game does not determine him as a bad or good goalkeeper.

This year’s first international break is about to start and the Reds loan star is focused on his recovery to give their all to avoid relegation, even though Mamardashvili will join Liverpool in the summer.

Player Contract until Alisson Summer of 2027 Caoimhin Kelleher Summer of 2026 Vitezslav Jaros Summer of 2025 Giorgi Mamardashivili’s competitors for the goalkeeping spot at Liverpool

“Now it’s the international break, so it’s time to recover our energy and come back stronger”, the Reds loan star told the club’s media after Valencia’s 1-1 draw against Girona.

“A bad game doesn’t make me a bad goalkeeper, and a good game doesn’t make me a good goalkeeper either.

“We’re all working to win games, and I think we’re doing well right now.

“We’re winning games at home, and whilst we haven’t won away from home yet, we’re not losing on the road either.

“We have to continue in the same way and I’m sure we’ll win games.”

Even though Mamardashvili is a goalkeeper of high calibre, Alisson does not look in the mood to slow down as he has been excellent this season for Arne Slot’s team.

Alisson, though, has been linked with moves away from Anfield and if he stays next season, Mamardashvili could be loaned out again next season for regular game time.