Carl Recine/Getty Images

Derby County boss John Eustace has hailed Everton loanee Harrison Armstrong for his decisive goal against Plymouth Argyle at the weekend and insisted it is great to see the teenager growing as an individual.

The England Under-18 international has been at the Toffees academy since he was five years old and he made his Premier League debut for Everton this season.

Armstrong has made six senior appearances for the Goodison Park outfit and this January he was loaned out to Championship strugglers Derby.

New Rams boss Eustace has shown his faith in the 18-year-old central midfielder and he repaid his faith with a fantastic volleyed goal against Argyle on Saturday in a 3-2 victory at Home Park.

The goal against the Pilgrims was his first-ever senior goal and the Derby boss expressed his delight by dubbing the goal a touch of class.

Eustace praised the Everton starlet for his performances and stressed he is elated to see Armstrong maturing as a player, alongside Liam Thompson.

“Touch of class from H [Armstrong], for a just-turned 18-year-old”, Eustace told Rams TV (3:40) when he was asked about Armstrong’s goal against the Pilgrims.

Opponents and result Minutes played 3-2 against Plymouth Argyle 90 minutes (Armstrong goal) 2-0 against Coventry City 90 minutes 2-1 against Blackburn Rovers 87 minutes 0-1 against Middlesbrough 76 minutes Harrison Armstrong’s last four games at Derby County

“The way he is maturing into a really good player, it is very pleasing; there is still a lot of hard work ahead.

“I was a little bit worried for him and Tommo [Liam Thompson]; third game in a week and the effort they put in the last two games was phenomenal.

“The way they kept going today, was really pleasing.

“So, I am delighted for H [Armstrong]; still a lot of work to go with the boy but he is doing well.”

Harrison started all the last four league games for the Rams and he will look to have impactful performances when Derby face Preston North End, Swansea City and Burnley in April, after the international break.

It remains to be seen if Harrison will be able to impress David Moyes to have an opportunity to have a crack at playing for the first team next season.