Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton attacker Youssef Chermiti has insisted that he wants to keep getting minutes for the Toffees and revealed that he dreams of scoring his first goal at Goodison Park.

The Portugal Under-21 international was signed from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2023 and the young attacker signed a four-year contract in a deal worth €12.5m.

He started only one Premier League game in his first season at the club and this season has been even worse as he suffered a long-term foot injury.

Chermiti played his first game for the Toffees this season at the weekend against West Ham when he was brought on for the last eleven minutes in the match.

He made sure to thank Everton’s medical team and he made it clear that he wants to keep getting involved in matches to get more minutes under his belt.

“I feel strong.

“I’ve been out for a long time, so I’ve been working on my body and I want to thank [physio] Carl [Howarth] and everyone from the medical team who has helped me during my time out”, the 20-year-old told Everton TV.

“Now I’m at this point, I just want to keep getting involved – keep getting minutes in the bank and try to score my first goal; hopefully at Goodison Park! That’s my goal.”

Opponents Competition West Ham United Premier League Nottingham Forest Premier League 2 Youssef Chermiti’s Everton appearances this season

Chermiti has only featured in 21 games for Everton in all competitions since he joined and now he will look to get in the team slowly under David Moyes.

He may be playing for his future at Everton as Moyes is expected to have much more leeway to make signings when the summer transfer window swings open for business than the Toffees have for many years.

That could well see Moyes look to add to his attacking options, especially with Dominic Calvert-Lewin yet to sign a new contract.

And an attacking influx at Everton may mean that Chermiti finds his opportunities to make an impact even more limited.