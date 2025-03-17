Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur loan star Josh Keeley feels that he could have done a lot of things better in last few weeks at Leyton Orient, but insisted that he is reviewing his game regularly to improve.

The 21-year-old custodian is a Northern Ireland Under-21 international who joined the north London side in 2022 from Irish club St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Keeley played 32 games for Tottenham’s Under-21 side and this summer he was sent on his second loan spell away from the club to League One outfit Leyton Orient.

His fellow team-mate Jamie Donley is also at the O’s and both players have made significant improvements under Richie Wellens as they are still pushing for a top-six finish.

Donley has made headlines with his goals but Keeley has done his work regularly in silence as he has kept 13 clean sheets in his 27 league appearances for Leyton Orient.

On Saturday, the O’s won their first game against Blackpool after five successive defeats and Keeley admitted that he could have done a lot better to help the team.

However, the Spurs youngster also made it clear that he is learning from his mistakes and doing his best to become a better shot-stopper every day.

Club Year St. Patrick’s Athletic 2020-2022 Tottenham Hotspur 2022- Barnet (loan) 2024 Leyton Orient (loan) 2024- Josh Keeley’s career history

“Yes, it was great [to hear the fans sing my name], it was a tough kind of couple of weeks for the team”, Keeley told the O’s media (2:55) when he was asked how he felt when the Leyton Orient fans were chanting his name following his brilliant performance against Blackpool.

“For me personally as well, regarding all the games, I felt I could have done a lot better for a lot of things.

“But I am working hard, I am doing my best, I am reviewing everything; just trying to work on what I can learn from.

“And yes, it was great to hear them singing my name.”

The 21-year-old shot-stopper will look to be at his best in the remaining nine games of the season to help the League One outfit make a dash for the playoff spots.

Keeley has received a lot of praise due to his impressive loan spell at Leyton Orient and it remains to be seen what Tottenham feel is the next best step for him next season.