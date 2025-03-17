George Wood/Getty Images

FC Utrecht’s Paxten Aaronson has revealed how his brother Brenden Aaronson helped him grow mentally and stressed that his elder brother is like an open book in terms of personality.

Brenden grabbed attention when he was at Red Bull Salzburg and Leeds United paid a hefty £24.7m to the Austrian side to acquire his services when they were a Premier League club.

He spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side Union Berlin but this year he has been an important part of Daniel Farke’s Leeds United, who are one of the favourites to secure automatic promotion.

The 24-year-old USA international has received criticism but has proved his steel by managing to conjure up more than 3,000 minutes and ten direct goal contributions.

Brenden and Paxten came from Philadelphia Union’s youth system and Paxten revealed that the Whites star taught him to stay calm and composed.

The 21-year-old also insisted that Brenden is very energetic, positive and like an open book which he stressed is completely opposite to his characteristics.

“Brenden and I were small for our age, it took longer before we developed”, Paxten told Dutch magazine ELF Voetbal when he was asked about his brother.

Clubs Year Bethlehem Steel 2017-2018 Philadelphia Union 2019-2020 Red Bull Salzburg 2021-2022 Leeds United 2022- Union Berlin (loan) 2023-2024 Brenden Aaronson’s clubs

“Our technique was fine, but we were still overlooked; I learned from my brother not to be in a hurry and not to make it too big in my head.

“As soon as I grow, my time will come by itself. Outside the field, he taught me that when you give positive energy you will get it back.

“Brenden is a happy boy, positive and super energetic.

“In that respect, we differ in character, because I am never ‘crazy excited’ about anything, but never very gloomy.

“Many people in my family say that I don’t show my emotions, while Brenden is an open book. “

The Leeds attacking midfielder played in 36 Premier League games in his first season for Leeds and he will be looking to have a much broader impact if the Whites are able to ensure promotion.

Paxten is currently on loan at Utrecht from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and it remains to be seen if he will get the chance to line up with Brenden at club level in the coming years.