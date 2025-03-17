Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Jermaine Beckford believes that Willy Gnonto should start ahead of Brenden Aaronson in the Whites’ next game against Swansea City.

Aaronson has now gone eight games without a single-goal contribution and has often been criticised throughout the campaign, despite Leeds’ success in the Championship this term.

Having dropped points with a draw at QPR at the weekend, Leeds have promotion rivals breathing down their neck as the business end of the season looms.

Former defender Scott Minto admitted after the QPR game that there was a case to say that Gnonto should have started instead of Aaronson, who has admitted his frustrations.

Beckford thinks that Gnonto should be given the vote to start against Swansea ahead of Aaronson.

“Going back to what Brendan Aaronson said about his own game before the game started, he needs to bring more goals and more assists to his personal game”, Beckford said on LUTV (4:21).

“He hasn’t done that today and Willy Gnonto has been involved in changing the whole outlook of the game.

“So, from that perspective I am all in for Willy Gnonto starting the next game.”

Gnonto has not been a preferred starter for Leeds boss Daniel Farke this season and will be keen to grab any chances that come his way in the coming weeks.

Club Years FC Zurich 2020-2022 Leeds United 2022- Willy Gnonto’s career history

His last full 90-minute appearance came back in November last year against Sunday’s opponents QPR.

Farke has often been unwilling to make changes to a settled side and the jury is out on whether he will shuffle his pack against Swansea.

The German tactician is likely to be keen to see in what shape his players are in after the ongoing international break.

Leeds have just eight more games to seal a spot back in the Premier League automatically.