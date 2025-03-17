Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former top flight striker Andy Gray thinks that Mohamed Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or are now very slim, as a result of Liverpool crashing out of the Champions League.

The Reds have enjoyed a successful Premier League campaign so far this season, sitting top of the table with a 12-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.

Arne Slot’s men, however, have been knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain and have lost the EFL Cup final to Newcastle United in the space of a week.

Salah has played exceptionally for Liverpool this season, registering 54 goal contributions in just 43 games, but the 32-year old has endured a poor week as he was unable to make any impact against PSG and Newcastle.

Gray stated that Salah’s chances of winning the prestigious golden ball this year have gone down as a result of the Champions League exit, however he is sure that tiredness is not an issue for the fit Egyptian.

The former star feels Salah is experiencing a tough spell, which every athlete faces, but believes the 32-year-old has got the ability and fitness to bounce back.

Gray said on beIN SPORTS (0:35): “I think that Mo’s chances of winning it now are vastly reduced.

“Hopefully there is nothing wrong with him and he has had one of those spells that athletes have where things haven’t quite gone for him.

Trophy Year won Premier League 2020 FA Cup 2022 EFL Cup 2022, 2024 Champions League 2019 UEFA Super Cup 2019 FIFA Club World Cup 2019 Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool honours

“He’s got the ability. He is a fit lad. Will he be troubled or tired by his fitness? No. He’s almost played every game Liverpool have played this season.”

Salah will now switch his attention to the World Cup qualifiers, as Egypt are set to battle Ethiopia at the weekend before playing Sierra Leone next Tuesday.

The 32-year-old will be back with Liverpool next month after the international break is over, when the Reds welcome Everton to Anfield for the Merseyside derby on 2nd April.

Liverpool have still not locked Salah down to a new contract.