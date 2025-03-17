Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Jermaine Beckford believes that Swansea City are not going to employ their usual tiki-taka football while playing against Leeds United and will be a bit more reserved in their approach.

Following the March international break international break, the Whites will return to domestic action on 29th March with a home fixture against Swansea, as they look to return to winning ways.

The Swans under their caretaker manager Alan Sheehan have tried to play passing football, building from the back.

Beckford believes that it will not be the case against Leeds, given the Whites’ ability to press and get on top of opposing teams.

The former Leeds striker is expecting to see Swansea switch to a more direct style of play in a bid to get past the Whites’ press and go into their midfielders and wingers.

“I don’t think they are going to play the typical type of football they have been playing, that we know of Swansea – the tiki-taka football, playing out from the back etc”, Beckford said on LUTV (7:43).

“I think they are going to be a bit more reserved knowing that if they do try to play out from the back against us, we are so aggressive when we are pressing we get a lot of players up the pitch in really good areas.

Opponents Result Burnley (H) 0-2 Watford (A) 1-0 Middlesbrough (H) 1-0 Swansea City’s last three results

“So when we do win the ball we are in strong areas to cause an issue and score a goal.

“I don’t think they are going to do that.

“I think they are going to try and bypass the initial press, go a little bit longer, bypass the defenders, straight onto the midfield players, possibly the wider midfield players and play from there.”

Swansea have won just one of their last nine away games, losing seven of them, and will head to Elland Road as massive underdogs in the game.

The two sides produced a thriller earlier this season when Leeds ran out 4-3 winners over the Swans in Wales.