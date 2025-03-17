Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers defender Dujon Sterling has credited Barry Ferguson and his coaching staff for getting the best out of all the players amid the Gers going to Celtic and winning.

The former Teddy Bears captain was appointed as the interim manager until the end of the season, after the club sacked Philippe Clement in February.

Since his appointment, Rangers have pulled off notable results, knocking out Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday and then defeating arch rivals Celtic 3-2 in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Rangers’ players have been regularly criticised this season and the jury has been out on what more Ferguson can get out them that Clement could not.

Sterling though explained that under Ferguson, training has become much more intense, while he also credits the interim boss for putting a real belief in the players.

The 25-year-old also praised the former Rangers captain and his coaching staff for helping the whole squad to perform at their very best.

Sterling said on Rangers TV (1:50): “I think in terms of like training and stuff it has been way more intense than it was before.

“Obviously I have still come back from injury, so still have to manage my minutes a bit.

Trophy Years Scottish Premier League 1999, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2009 Scottish Cup 2000, 2002, 2003, 2008, 2009 Scottish League Cup 1999, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2008 Barry Ferguson’s Rangers trophies as a player

“I think he has got the belief in the changing room maybe we did not have it or maybe we did, but not fully.

“He is right behind us, his coaching staff are right behind us and it is just him bringing bring the best out of us.”

Ferguson’s men will return to action on 29th March after the international break to face Dundee at Dens Park in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers will hope to secure a win this time against the Dark Blues as they were only able to get a 1-1 draw, when they last faced Tony Docherty’s men in January.