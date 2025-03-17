Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Mark Wilson thinks that Adam Idah, brought on off the bench by Celtic against Rangers on Sunday, was anonymous and should have got himself involved in the game more.

Brendan Rodgers brought Idah on for Nicolas Kuhn at half-time in the Glasgow derby clash, with Rangers winning 2-0 at the time.

Celtic did score two goals, losing the game 3-2 in the end, but Idah did not get on the scoresheet and had little effect against the Rangers defenders.

Former Celtic defender Wilson believes that Idah was just anonymous after coming on against Rangers, though the players around him should have provided him with more service.

Even taking into account the lack of service though, Wilson is of the view that the former Norwich City man should have involved himself in the game more.

“Certainly not”, Wilson said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (1:10:20) when asked about Idah’s impact in the game at Parkhead.

“He was just anonymous. I think when you have got a striker like him, he obviously needs service.

“I don’t think Celtic got the ball in the right areas enough to put anything across for him.

Club Years Norwich City 2019-2024 Celtic (loan) 2024 Celtic 2024- Adam Idah’s career history

“But I still think you have got to be more involved if you are Idah. So, another disappointing afternoon for him.”

Celtic splashed a substantial fee to land Idah from Norwich and he has been expected to step up following the sale of Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes in the winter transfer window.

Rodgers did not start Idah in the game though and has preferred to go with Daizen Maeda to lead the line.

Idah will be hoping for more opportunities to force his way into the side in the coming weeks, with his contributions now under the microscope in Glasgow.