Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Real Betis are ‘fearing the loss’ of Johnny Cardoso, amid Tottenham Hotspur holding a purchase option on the American midfielder.

The Spanish side worked hard last summer in order to be able to take Giovani Lo Celso from Spurs back to La Liga.

Spurs though insisted on inserting an option to buy Cardoso in the deal for Lo Celso and Betis agreed as they were desperate to land the Argentine midfielder.

The Premier League club have an option to sign Cardoso within a set window in the approaching summer transfer period by paying a fee of €25m for his services; Wolves tried to get involved in the winter transfer window, but failed.

Betis are, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, ‘fearing the loss’ of Cardoso and that fear extends to even if Spurs do not use their option.

Cardoso’s performances have seen other clubs, especially English and Italian sides, looking at the midfielder’s situation and considering a swoop for his services.

Betis would like to keep hold of the American midfielder, but they are now actively looking for a replacement in the event their worst fears are realised and he does go.

Position Team Games Points 1st Barcelona 27 60 2nd Real Madrid 28 60 3rd Atletico Madrid 28 56 4th Athletic Bilbao 28 52 5th Real Betis 28 44 Top five in La Liga

They are exploring leagues in Belgium, France and Italy in an effort to find a player who would have the same profile that Cardoso had when he arrived, that being a young midfielder, with some experience and the scope to develop further.

Betis know to keep Cardoso they would need to secure European football, the Europa League as a minimum, but the Champions League would further boost their prospects.

They currently sit in fifth spot in La Liga and are firmly in the mix to secure a Champions League ticket for next term, though they do have a gap of eight points to Athletic Bilbao to make up.

Betis also remain involved in the Conference League, where they will meet Polish side Jagiellonia in the quarter-final.

Tottenham remain in Europe too, in the Europa League, and winning the competition is the only way they would be able to play in Europe next season.

If Spurs miss out on European football, that could make them a less attractive proposition for Cardoso, 23, who may not be keen to move to the club.

It is also unclear whether Ange Postecoglou will keep his job, given Spurs’ poor season, and whether any successor would want Cardoso.