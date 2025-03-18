Julian Finney/Getty Images

RB Leipzig are yet to make a final decision on whether they want to buy Aston Villa loan star Kosta Nedeljkovic permanently at the end of the current campaign.

The Premier League outfit kept him on loan at Red Star Belgrade in the second half of last season after buying him on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January 2024.

In this campaign, Nedeljkovic featured in the first three Premier League matches for the Villans but quickly after that, he fell out of favour and ended up securing only two hours of league football until the middle of the season.

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig loaned him in the winter transfer window for the rest of this season and they also have an option to sign him permanently for a €15m package.

Even though he has played only 36 minutes of Bundesliga football for RB Leipzig, they have been tipped to activate Nedeljkovic’s buy option once his loan expires.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Marco Rose’s side are yet to make a decision on whether they want to sign the 19-year-old Serbian full-back, despite the trend being towards a deal as they see him as an investment for the future.

Aston Villa signed 22-year-old full-back Andres Garcia in January from La Liga club Levante and he already started four Premier League games.

Match and result Minutes played 1-2 against Mainz 18 minutes 2-2 against Heidenheim 10 minutes 0-0 against Augsburg 8 minutes Nedeljkovic at RB Leipzig so far

With Matty Cash and Garcia’s presence at the club, a potential Nedeljkovic return to Villa Park would not be expected to hand him regular game time.

The young right-back could well prefer to make a name for himself in the Bundesliga with a permanent switch in the summer – he will already be settled in at RB Leipzig by the summer too.

RB Leipzig have time in which to make a decision over what to do and will keep a close eye on how the defender does over the coming weeks.

At present, they are happy with him and view the €15m package as a reasonable price.