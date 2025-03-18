Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Ex-Championship hitman Sam Parkin has insisted that he cannot believe that Sheffield United managed to land goalkeeper Michael Cooper for just £3m from Plymouth Argyle

Cooper came through Plymouth Argyle’s youth system and played 161 times for the Pilgrims from 2017 to 2024, developing into a top custodian.

Last summer, Sheffield United embarked upon a push to sign him and Cooper joined the Blades from Argyle.

He quickly slotted into the side at Bramall Lane and has become a key man under Chris Wilder.

Parkin stressed that Wilder’s side are a team for the big moments and he praised the Sheffield United forwards for their ability to score important goals to clinch three points in crunch games..

However, he singled out Cooper for his amazing performances and he admitted that it is not surprising for him at all that Wilder always showers him with praise.

The former Championship star believes that Cooper is a massive part of Sheffield United’s season and revealed he cannot believe the fee the Blades got him from Plymouth for, as well as the amount of time it took for him to seal a switch to a bigger club.

“Well yes, I was there last Tuesday against Bristol City and it looked like they were on the cusp of another 1-0 victory and obviously got pegged back on that occasion”, Parkin said on EFL All Access (9:13) about the Blades winning a lot of games by close margins.

Opponents Date Coventry City (H) 28th March Oxford United (A) 5th April Millwall (H) 8th April Plymouth Argyle (A) 12th April Cardiff City (H) 18th April Michael Cooper’s next five games to look forward in the Championship

“But, it cannot be a fluke in my eyes; I think a big part of this, is their goalkeeper, who Chris Wilder rightly waxes lyrical about.

“I cannot believe the price, £3m, I cannot believe it took that amount of time for him to get his big move, Michael Cooper, because I think he is that good.

“And what they are is, they are a team of big moments and they have got front players that can deliver in the tight games”, he added.

Cooper has been absolutely brilliant for Wilder’s side this term as he has kept a stunning 19 clean sheets, already conceding only 26 goals in 36 games for the Blades.

The Blades will need to be careful, however, after Cooper’s impressive season as he could end up attracting clubs higher up the food chain in the summer.