Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin thinks if Plymouth Argyle could move to keep hold of boss Miron Muslic in the event of relegation to League One then that would be a very good piece of business.

Plymouth sit rock bottom of the Championship with just 33 points on the board and are on course to get relegated to League One next season, with many having now written off their chances of survival.

The Pilgrims appointed Muslic in January as their manager after sacking Wayne Rooney, with the former Cercle Brugge boss arriving as a largely unknown quantity.

Under the guidance of the 42-year-old, the Pilgrims have looked like a better team, picking up impressive victories over West Bromwich Albion, Liverpool in the FA Cup, and Millwall.

Parkin believes Plymouth are destined to go down to League One at the end of the season and it will be very hard for them to escape in the games they have remaining.

He admits that Plymouth would have no God given right to bounce straight back up to the Championship, but is of the view that managing to keep hold of Muslic would be to their benefit.

Parkin said on the Championship Check-In show (2:14): “It is going to be very difficult for them to escape now.

“Someone asked me the question earlier, would they immediately return should they go down – big question.

Manager Reign Ryan Lowe 2019-2021 Steven Schumacher 2021-2023 Ian Foster 2024 Wayne Rooney 2024 Miron Muslic 2025- Last five Plymouth Argyle managers

“I don’t think there would be any given right for them to bounce back at the first time of asking.

“I would be confident that this manager [Muslic], should he want to stick around in League One, could prove to be a really good acquisition.”

Muslic’s work at Plymouth could have other clubs looking at him as a potential managerial target in the summer.

The Pilgrims have won just one of their last six matches, and are set to travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford after the international break is over.

The last time Plymouth faced the Hornets, the match ended 2-2, however, Muslic’s men will hope to secure a win this time, as the Pilgrims look to pick up three important points in their battle against relegation from the Championship.