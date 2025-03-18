Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur loan star Alfie Dorrington has insisted that he joined Aberdeen on loan to show his qualities and explained that he feels settled at the Dons now.

The England Under-19 international joined Tottenham’s academy in 2018 from Cockfosters and he made his first and only senior appearance for Spurs in December in the Premier League.

Dorrington went on his first loan in the winter window in January and Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen got the central defender for the rest of the season.

Jimmy Thelin has given him game time already at the Dons and Dorrington admitted that it took him some time to get himself settled at the Scottish side.

The 19-year-old revealed that he even though he has been at Pittordrie for only two months now, he already feels well settled and he is aiming to clock as much game time as he can to conclude the season strongly.

“That is why I am here, to learn and play as many games as possible. I am always ready if I am not starting”, Dorrington told Aberdeen’s media Red TV when he was asked about his time at the Dons.

“This was a good opportunity to show everybody what I can do and I felt I did that so I am happy.

Opponents and result Minutes played 0-0 against St Johnstone 90 minutes 2-2 against Dundee United 49 minutes 1-5 against Celtic 28 minutes 0-2 against Hibernian 90 minutes 0-3 against St Mirren 50 minutes 0-3 against Rangers 28 minutes Dorrington’s game time at Aberdeen so far

“I am loving it, everybody has been really welcoming. I have been here for two months and I feel settled.

“I felt settled on the first day if I am being honest.

“It took me a while to get my fitness but I feel I am ready now and I just want to finish the season strongly.”

Aberdeen currently sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership table, with their form in recent months having largely collapsed following a promising start.

Spurs see England youth international Doarrington as a player for the future and he signed a new contract with him which keeps him at the north London club until 2029.

And now it remains to be seen what plans Tottenham have for Dorrington next season when he comes back from his Aberdeen loan spell.