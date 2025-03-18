Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall is keeping his full focus on his development after he received praise from Manchester City’s legendary boss Pep Guardiola.

The recently-turned 19-year-old Swedish midfielder was signed by Spurs in February 2024 from Djurgarden and joined the north London club this summer; Spurs beat off competition from Barcelona for him.

Even though the plan was to get him used to English football slowly, he played a lot of games in his first season under Ange Postecoglou, with injuries reducing the Australian’s options.

Spurs are having a season to forget as they are sitting as low as 14th in the Premier League, but Bergvall has been a ray of shining light for them.

He has featured in 38 games for Tottenham this season, amassing almost 1,900 minutes under his belt in all competitions.

Last month, when Spurs lost 1-0 to Manchester City, Guardiola praised the teenage midfielder for his energy and resilience throughout the game.

Bergvall is happy to have praise from a legendary manager of the game, but insists in the bigger picture it does not matter that much and what does is focusing on his continued development to help Spurs.

Competition Games and minutes played Premier League 927 minutes in 22 games Europa League 611 minutes in 10 games EFL Cup 196 minutes in 4 games FA Cup 141 minutes in 2 games Lucas Bergvall’s game time at Tottenham in his first season

“Obviously, it’s fun, but in terms of the big picture, it doesn’t really matter very much”, Bergvall told Swedish broadcaster Sveriges Television when he was asked about Guardiola’s comments.

“I just try to play football and develop all the time and help the team.

“It’s always fun to get praise and you have to bring it in, but I try not to put so much importance on it.”

Bergvall will now shift his attention to his national side as Sweden will play Luxembourg this weekend and Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The highly-rated midfielder will look to have a strong finish to his season, but with Spurs potentially not being in Europe next season, will have to fight hard to enjoy the same level of game time next term that he has had in the current campaign.