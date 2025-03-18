George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United starlet Rhys Chadwick has revealed that participation in the National League Cup has meant that the Whites youngsters have had to learn to bring out a street mentality.

The club’s Under-21 side have been taking part in the new-look tournament, where they have been joined by 15 more Under-21 teams playing in the Premier League 2 and 16 National League sides.

The young Whites have made good progress in the competition and secured a spot in the semi-final by beating National League side Aldershot 3-1 at the EBB Stadium last week.

Chadwick, who scored two of the three goals on the night, opened up on the different test that playing National League clubs involves.

The Leeds talent stressed there are physical demands, while the match means the Whites need more of a street mentality.

“National League teams bring more physicality out of you, brings more street mentality”, Chadwick told LUTV (0:43).

“I think we are dealing with it really well and now on to the next game.”

Chadwick has clocked regular game time in the Premier League 2 for Leeds Under-21s this season and despite operating as a midfielder, has made ten goal contributions in the league.

Result Braintree Town 2-1 Brighton U21s Aldershot Town 1-3 Leeds United U21s Altrincham 3-3 Newcastle United U21s (3-2 penalties) Sutton United 3-0 Manchester United U21s National League Cup quarter-final results

Revealing the secret to his success, Chadwick insisted: “It [my form with goals] goes down to the players as well.

“But the positions I pick up, think I have been more forward-minded.

“I think that has definitely helped me more this season.

“And stats come along with it.”

Chadwick and his team-mates will be looking to catch the eye of senior team boss Daniel Farke in order to be involved over the course of pre-season in the summer.

And the National League Cup also represents an opportunity to win silverware.