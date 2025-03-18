Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scottish Premiership star Andy Halliday believes that Celtic midfielder Arne Engels made life too easy for Rangers star Mohamed Diomande, who man-marked him in the derby clash at the weekend.

Celtic went into the top flight meeting at Parkhead as favourites to see off their Glasgow rivals and extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings.

Brendan Rodgers’ men were below par though and even managing to come from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 was not enough as they conceded again to lose 3-2.

There has been criticism aimed at a number of Celtic players, including Adam Idah, in the wake of the derby defeat.

Halliday, a former Rangers midfielder, feels the absence of Callum McGregor was a blow for Celtic as Engels did not do what the Bhoys talisman does.

He explained that while Rangers’ repeated attempts to man-mark McGregor in derby games failed, they succeeded with Engels, who made Diomande’s job easy.

Halliday believes the big money buy should have done more than simply rule himself out at points in the game due to being man-marked by Diomande.

Club Years Club Brugge 2020-2023 Augsburg 2023-2024 Celtic 2024- Arne Engels’ career history

He said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (32:25): “How many Old Firm games have Rangers man-marked Callum McGregor over the last 15 games and it’s not worked, because Callum McGregor will drop in between the two centre halves, he’ll pull out wide, he’ll go short to spin in behind.

“I thought Arne Engels made Diomande’s job so easy to man mark him.

“It’s too easy to say ‘I’m man-marked, I can’t get involved, someone else will have to get the ball’.”

Engels has played in 27 Scottish Premiership games this season so far, chipping in with nine goals and five assists.

The midfielder also made ten outings in Celtic’s Champions League campaign and got on the scoresheet in a 5-1 drubbing of Slovan Bratislava.

Despite the defeat, Celtic are still cruising towards retaining the Scottish Premiership title.