Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Burnley out-on-loan star Hjalmar Ekdal insists that he received no approach from Swedish side Djurgarden in the winter transfer window.

Ekdal was linked with a host of clubs in the winter window as he looked to leave Turf Moor in search of regular game time.

A possible return to his native Sweden with Djurgarden was floated, but Ekdal eventually joined Dutch outfit Groningen on loan.

The Burnley defender is clear that there was never any prospect of him joining Djurgarden as the Swedish side, who he played for before joining Burnley, did not make an approach for him.

He was quoted as saying by Swedish outlet Fotboll Transfers, when asked if he heard from Djurgarden sporting director Bosse Andersson: “No, actually he didn’t [contact me].”

Ekdal insists he cannot speculate about what might have happened if there had been contact made between Andersson and himself, as he never thought about the move.

“I don’t know. If he had come [to speak to me], it might have been relevant. But no, there was no talk between us.

Club Years IK Frej 2018-2019 Assyriska (loan) 2018 Hammarby 2019-2020 IK Frej (loan) 2019 IK Sirius (loan) 2020 Djurgarden 2021-2023 Burnley 2023- Groningen (loan) 2025- Hjalmar Ekdal’s career history

“I cannot say either yes or no [about whether I would have considered Djurgarden]. It wasn’t on the agenda, so I didn’t consider it at all.”

Ekdal has a deal with Burnley which runs until the summer of 2027, but having failed to force his way into the side this season, an exit in the approaching transfer window could be on the cards.

In the Netherlands, Ekdal has so far made five appearances in the Eredivisie for Groningen, operating at centre-back, and has clocked the full 90 minutes in all five.

He only played for Burnley in the FA Cup this season, against Reading.

Djurgarden meanwhile are still involved in the Conference League and will play Rapid Vienna in the quarter-final.

Burnley will be keen for him to play as much as possible in the Netherlands to boost his transfer value.