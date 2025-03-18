Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Former Championship attacker Sam Parkin believes that QPR fans will be content with their season so far and he feels the R’s are lucky to have Marti Cifuentes as their boss.

QPR were relegation-threatened in the last campaign as they finished 18th in the Championship, only six points ahead of relegated Birmingham City.

This season, they are sitting 15th with eight games to go and are looking over their shoulders after a bad run of form as they are seven points clear of the relegation zone.

That is largely because of a recent downturn in form, with four defeats on the spin before the weekend draw with Leeds United, which largely ended any outside hopes of a late run for a playoff place.

Parkin believes that the R’s do not have the quality of squad needed to challenge teams up in the table and stressed it was more or less fixed that they would not be involved in the mix for the top six.

However, the former Championship star man insisted that QPR fans will be fairly happy with their season and also commented that the R’s are lucky to have a manager of Cifuentes’ calibre at the club, ahead of a summer where work on the squad will be needed.

“I think pretty content”, Parkin said on EFL All Access (18:40) when he was asked how should the QPR fans feel about Cifuentes and their season.

Opponents Result Leeds United (H) 2-2 Middlesbrough (A) 2-1 West Brom (A) 1-0 Sheffield United (H) 1-2 Portsmouth (A) 2-1 QPR’s last five results

“Yes it has been topsy-turvy; there was a glimmer about a month ago that they could be that team to come with the momentum a la Coventry [City] and it subsided in the last few weeks.

“I think that is a bit of an inevitability, they probably do not have the firepower maybe.

“They have not signed enough players who have had good enough seasons to be in the reckoning, so the squad is going to need a little bit of surgery.

“But I do not think there is anyone that goes and watches QPR and wouldn’t be in unison that he is the man, Cifuentes.

“I think they are lucky to have him.”

QPR will be keen to try to finish the season strongly, especially at Loftus Road, where they have games against Cardiff City, Bristol City, Swansea City and Burnley on the agenda.

With Burnley pushing for a top two spot and heading to QPR late in the season, the R’s could have a say in the automatic promotion race.