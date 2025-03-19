Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: England vs Albania

Competition: World Cup qualification (Group K)

Kick-off: 21st March, 19.45 UK Time

England are set to usher in a new era in international football as they look to take the field for the first time under the stewardship of Thomas Tuchel.

The announcement to have Tuchel as Gareth Southgate’s successor came back in October. However, it was not until 1st January that the German started working in an official capacity.

After a wait of more than one-and-a-half months, preparations are going to be turned into action when the Three Lions meet Albania and Latvia in the World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

Tuchel, an admirer of the 4-2-3-1 formation, has named a few fresh faces in his team and has even given Arsenal starlet Miles Lewis-Skelly and Newcastle United defender Dan Burn their maiden call-ups.

It now remains to be seen who he opts to take a closer look at given what he has got at his disposal.

While the usual suspects will be in line to make their first impression on the manager, there are other relatively unknown faces that can also have an impact. Here, we are going to have a look at five players to watch closely in Tuchel’s first match.

Top Players Five To Watch On Thomas Tuchel’s England Debut

Dan Burn

At 32, Burn has just won the second piece of silverware of his career in the form of the EFL Cup. What made the occasion even more special was the goal he scored in the way towards leading his team to victory.

Burn stands at six feet seven inches and can be a physical presence both inside his team’s own box as well as on the other side. And he can be a target man for corners.

Tuchel, who has worked with defenders such as Antonio Rudiger and Mats Hummels, can make use of yet another tall defender and ask for more than just pure defensive work from the in-form man.

Predicted Team

Player Club side Jordan Pickford Everton Kyle Walker AC Milan Marc Guehi Crystal Palace Dan Burn Newcastle United Reece James Chelsea Miles Lewis Skelly Arsenal Declan Rice Arsenal Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Morgan Rogers Aston Villa Phil Foden Manchester City Harry Kane Bayern Munich Predicted England team vs Albania

Myles Lewis-Skelly

It has been quite an impressive breakthrough season by Arsenal’s young academy graduate. He has already notched up 14 Premier League and six Champions League appearances to his name and can provide width to the England team when they break out from the back.

With the likes of Marcus Rashford or Anthony Gordon in front of him, Lewis-Skelly can well be the difference maker with crucial overlapping runs that can catch the opposition unaware.

His deliveries into the box can be pounced on by attackers such as Harry Kane. The teenager can also make a few crucial interceptions to stop the opposition players in their tracks.

Jordan Henderson

There must be some reason behind Tuchel’s decision to invest in the forgotten veteran. The Ajax man was almost cast away when he left Liverpool to move to Saudi Arabia.

There was a quick turnaround though, as he returned to Europe, specifically to the Netherlands to join Ajax as their skipper.

Tuchel sees in him the leader that he wants. Defending his selection the 51-year-old said that he was counting on Henderson’s leadership, personality and character.

A vocal presence in midfield, Henderson can provide England’s attackers with those through-balls that can open the goal up.

Result Competition England 5-0 Albania World Cup qualifier Albania 0-2 England World Cup qualifier England 2-0 Albania World Cup qualifier Last three meetings

Morgan Rogers

What a domestic season Rogers has been enjoying under Unai Emery at Aston Villa. He has already notched up 19 goal contributions this season and is making his team not feel the absence of Jhon Duran.

With the way Aston Villa have been playing this season, it is hard to keep their players out of any team in the word.

The attacking midfielder knows how to position himself in front of the goal and can feed off his team-mates. His link-up play is impressive and with club team-mates such as Marcus Rashford on his side he can develop a chemistry hard to comprehend for the opponents.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford appears to be out on a mission to prove his doubters wrong. Being cast away from his childhood team, and his attitude being put into question by Ruben Amorim, Rashford has taken to his new team like a fish to the water.

Rashford’s ability as a player has never been a matter of doubt and if he can prove there are no character concerns, he can be one of the best on his day.

In nine matches for Aston Villa, he has provided four assists and his partnership with fellow loanee Marco Asensio has thrilled Villa fans.

For England he can do the same from down the wing, collaborating with players such as Lewis-Skelly to give the Three Lions that attacking edge.

It now remains to be seen how Tuchel’s debut as the new England manager goes over the course of the next week. There certainly is an excitement in the air and there will be more to look out for than usual. The players will be out there to make an impression on the new manager.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

England 4-0 Albania

Where To Watch And Kick-off Time

England vs Albania will kick off at 19:45 UK time on Friday 21st March and will be broadcast live by ITV1.