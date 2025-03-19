Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Coventry City goalkeeper Oliver Dovin has acknowledged the role Frank Lampard has played since taking over as the manager of the club, with the players all knowing their roles off by heart.

Lampard was appointed a successor to Mark Robins towards the end of November and has since overseen a real turnaround at the club, who now sit inside the playoff spots in the Championship.

It is significant progress given the fact that they were placed 17th when the former Everton and Chelsea boss took over.

Coventry shot-stopper Dovin, currently on international duty with Sweden, insists that Lampard’s appointment has meant a lot for the players and the club.

The 46-year-old has also given the club direction, Dovin believes, and the players are in no doubt about how the former Chelsea boss wants them to play.

“He has meant a lot. Since he came in, it feels like we know what to do”, the goalkeeper told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.

“We have changed some principles in our game and can play in many different ways.

Club Years Derby County 2018-2019 Chelsea 2019-2021 Everton 2022-2023 Chelsea 2023 Coventry City 2024- Frank Lampard’s managerial career

“He is a very good coach and he fits the group well. We have a good atmosphere.”

The 22-year-old also vowed to fight until the end to take the team to the playoffs in the Championship, as Coventry target what would be a famous promotion to the Premier League.

He is though wary that nothing has been achieved yet.

“Yes, absolutely. We’re up there fighting.

“We’ll do our best to succeed.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good position to fight for it.

“But there’s a long way to go.”

In the 21 Championship games Lampard has been in charge of, he has won an impressive 13 and has drawn three.

Coventry now have another eight games left this season to keep hold of a spot in the playoffs and give themselves a shot at promotion.