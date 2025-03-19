George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United summer signing Isaac Schmidt has admitted that he was surprised to get a national team call-up from Switzerland after not playing regularly for the Whites this season.

Daniel Farke was looking to add more options in the right-back area and signed Schmidt from Swiss top flight side St. Gallen in the summer transfer window.

However, Schmidt has only featured nine times in all competitions for Leeds and his last appearance came against Millwall in early February in the FA Cup.

Farke has admitted that overlooking Schmidt so often hurts him a little bit given the player’s commitment.

However, Switzerland boss Murat Yakin called up the Whites star for the upcoming games against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg and Schmidt admitted that national team call-up left him perplexed.

The Whites defender revealed that he received a phone call from an unknown number and on the other side of the phone was Switzerland boss Yakin giving him the good news.

“I was surprised myself – I got a call from a number I didn’t recognise and suddenly someone spoke German and said he was Murat Yakin”, Schmidt told Swiss daily Blick.

Yakin might have summoned Schmidt to the national team due to his versatile nature, which allows the Leeds star to play as left-back and right-back.

Competition Games Minutes Championship 7 25 FA Cup 2 180 Isaac Schmidt’s season so far for Leeds

Schmidt admitted that he equally loves playing in both positions and pointed out that he dribbles well when he is playing on the left side and he is better at crossing when he is playing from the right side.

“I love both positions”, he added.

“I can dribble better on the left and cross better on the right.”

Schmidt has not started a game in the Championship for Leeds this season and he will be hoping Farke will give him an opportunity after the international break.

The Leeds United defender is currently in Portugal, preparing with Switzerland national team for their upcoming game against Northern Ireland on Friday.