Former Leeds United star Michael Bridges believes that the international break will do a world of good for the Whites amid their battle to win promotion to the Premier League.

Within the first 15 days of March, the Whites have played as many as four games – two of which they have drawn, while one has been won and one has been lost.

Now ahead of their final game of the month against Swansea City, the Whites will have a break owing to the ongoing international break.

Former striker Bridges believes that instead of disturbing the current rhythm, the break will actually be beneficial for Leeds.

He explained that with games having been coming around quickly for Leeds, the chance to take a breather and regroup will be good for the players and the fans

Bridges said on LUTV (8:42): “I think when asked earlier on in the season and I said ‘I want the games to keep coming thick and fast’.

“We are in a winning momentum, didn’t need a break there.

“Well coming to the back end of the season in the Championship, it is so tough and playing that game midweek which we won, to the short turnaround [at QPR].

“I think this break is going to do them a world of good.

“Just to go away, even the fans as well to go away have a little chill.

“Get themselves ready and then we are back.”

With just goal difference separating Leeds from second placed Sheffield United, they now have eight games to make sure that there is not another hiccup after last season.

Burnley are also hunting down Leeds, sitting two points further back, and that means three teams battling for the two automatic promotion spots.

Given Leeds have a poor record in the playoffs, they will be desperate to avoid being left as the team finishing third.