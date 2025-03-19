Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Netherlands star Johan Boskamp believes that PSV Eindhoven should sign Tyrell Malacia from Manchester United on a permanent basis, even though he admits the defender has not yet shown the level he can reach.

In the summer of 2022, the Red Devils paid €15m to Dutch side Feyenoord to sign Malacia on a four-year contract, putting him at the disposal of now former boss Erik ten Hag.

His time at Old Trafford, though, has gone terribly wrong as in the summer of 2023 he had knee surgery and it kept him out of action for a stunning 18-month period.

Malacia came back to action in December 2024 where he looked massively off the pace and in the winter transfer window, he was loaned out to PSV Eindhoven, who have an option to buy him for €10m.

Boskamp stressed that if he was the decision-maker at PSV, he would agree to trigger the option and keep hold of Malacia.

However, he stressed that Malacia has not yet reached his previous level, which he puts down to his lengthy injury absence.

Boskamp recalled what he was told when he was injured, in an indication of how long it might take for Malacia to get back to his best.

Club Years Feyenoord 2017-2022 Manchester United 2022- PSV (loan) 2025- Malacia’s career history

“I would buy him”, Boskamp was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet Soccer News, when he learned that the Dutch club have an option to buy Malacia for €10m.

“No, he is not yet the Malacia he was with Feyenoord.

“But that is also not possible, if you have been injured for so long.

“Before, when I went to the doctor, he said: ‘if you have been injured for three weeks, you have to count double that time to get back to level’.”

Malacia’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026 and if he is not able to show his abilities for PSV between now and the end of the season, he may need to fight for game time with Patrick Dorgu and potentially Luke Shaw.

The 25-year-old has time some time to prove his worth before his loan spell ends and it remains to be seen where he will end up next season.