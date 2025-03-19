Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Bergvall is of the opinion that due to dealing with too many injuries, the ongoing season has not been fair to Spurs.

The north London outfit had a good start to the season, but they lost their momentum midway through the campaign after a host of first-team players were out of action due to injuries.

Ange Postecoglou has pointed out multiple times this season that he was unable to pick a consistent team due to the injury crisis at Tottenham and he depended on his young players like Bergvall to step up.

The Swedish starlet stressed that injuries have been a big factor for Spurs this season and indicated that a fair assessment of the Tottenham squad is not possible due to the number of players who missed out on several games throughout the season.

Bergvall also insisted during the best part of Tottenham’s season, the north London outfit had only 12 to 13 first-team players at their disposal.

“It has not been a fair season considering how many injuries we have had”, Bergvall told Swedish daily Dagen Nyheter.

“At our peak we only had 12, 13 first team players, so we just had to keep going.

Competition Position Premier League 14th (ongoing) Europa League Quarter-final (ongoing) FA Cup Fourth Round EFL Cup Semi -final Tottenham Hotspur’s season so far

“Injuries are obviously a big factor.”

Bergvall has played an important part throughout this season for Postecoglou’s side, accumulating 38 appearances in all competitions with five goal contributions.

Before the international break Tottenham saw some of their key players returning from their injuries and the Spurs faithful will hope that they will be able to improve their performances when they resume their campaign after the break.

They remain alive in the Europa League and could still make the season a memorable one by winning it.