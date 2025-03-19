George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Isaac Schmidt believes that the Whites signed him because they see him as a player who has the quality to become a first-team star in the future.

In the summer transfer window, the Championship side signed Schmidt for £2.5m from Swiss outfit St Gallen on a four-year deal, doing the deal just before the window shut.

However, his time at Elland Road has not according to plan as Daniel Farke has given him very limited game time as Leeds have a plethora of full-back options.

Even though the Swiss full-back has featured seven times in the Championship, he has clocked only 25 minutes of game time and has not played at all in Leeds’ last 14 league matches.

Schmidt, however, is only focusing on the positive side as he insisted that settling at a club like Leeds takes time and he stressed he is waiting for his opportunity.

The 25-year-old Whites man believes that the Elland Road outfit have signed him because they saw the potential in him to be a future star at the club.

“The club has shown me clear prospects and made it clear to me that they see the potential in me to become a regular player”, the Leeds United man told Swiss daily Blick.

Competition Game time Championship 7 games and 25 minutes FA Cup 2 games and 180 minutes Isaac Schmidt’s game time in his first season at Leeds United

“England is a different world to Switzerland.

“I only transferred shortly before the transfer deadline.

“It takes time to establish yourself at a club like that. I’m waiting for my chance.”

Schmidt has received his first Switzerland senior call-up and he will be looking to make his debut for his country as Switzerland play Northern Ireland this Friday and Luxembourg on next Tuesday.

Leeds are one of the favourites to achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League in the upcoming season and it remains to be seen if Schmidt will be a preferred option for them in the English top flight.