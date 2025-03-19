Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will consider a move to Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray if they come up with an offer in the approaching summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder joined the Foxes in January 2017 and has featured in 295 games for them.

Leicester though are heading down to the Championship this season, with Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men on course to be relegated, having failed to get to grips with the Premier League.

Ndidi might have to ply his trade in the Championship next season as a result, as the Nigerian international has a contract with Leicester until 2027.

However, Ndidi has been credited with being prepared to move on from Leicester in the event of relegation and Galatasaray are admirers.

Last summer, the Turkish giants were one of his suitors and they have retained their interest in the defensive midfielder.

According to Turkish daily Fotomac (via A Spor), Galatasaray are keen on Ndidi and, crucially, the player is prepared to consider making the move to Istanbul this summer if the club put an offer on the table.

Competition Games Goal contributions Premier League 20 4 FA Cup 1 – EFL Cup 1 1 Ndidi’s season so far.

Galatasaray believe he could be an asset in their squad due to his versatility in midfield and the move would also offer him the chance to play in the Champions League.

Last season, Ndidi played a key role in helping Leicester to win the Championship and secure promotion back to the top flight.

This season, Ndidi has featured 20 times in the Premier League for the Foxes and has four assists under his belt with five cautions.

Galatasaray currently top the Turkish Super Lig table with a nine-point lead over Fenerbahce.