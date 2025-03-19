Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall has admitted that a two games a week schedule is not something that he is used to and added that he did not expect him to get so many minutes this season.

Spurs have struggled with injuries this term, which forced Ange Postecoglou to turn to younger members of his squad, Bergvall being one of them, more often that he would have ideally wanted to.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined Tottenham’s squad in the summer and has featured 38 times in all competitions, accumulating 1,875 minutes in the process this season.

Bergvall admitted that he did not expect to get so many first-team minutes in his debut season for Tottenham and stressed that two games a week for the last three months has been intense for him.

The Swedish starlet has featured every single Europa League game for Tottenham and pointed out that he is not used to the intense nature of the schedule, as it is hugely different from with his previous club Djurgarden.

“I don’t really know what I expected, but it’s probably not quite what I had in mind”, Bergvall told Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.

“It’s been incredibly intense, with two games a week for three months.

Competition Game Minute Starts Premier League 22 927 8 Europa League 10 621 8 FA Cup 2 196 1 EFL Cup 4 141 2 Lucas Bergvall’s season so far for Tottenham

“It’s crazy.

“It’s something completely different from what I was used to.”

Bergvall is highly rated at Tottenham as the club hierarchy consider him one for the future but the player stepped up for Postecoglou’s side in the absence of key first-team players this season.

The midfielder is currently with Sweden national team and he is preparing for their upcoming games against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland.

Postecoglou will be keen that he returns from the international break without having picked up an injury.