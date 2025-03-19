Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Sweden assistant Sebastian Larsson is pleased to see Lucas Bergvall playing so well at Tottenham Hotspur and insists that the teenager playing every week proves that.

Swedish outfit Djurgarden received a hefty £8.5m for the highly-rated youngster in February 2024 from north London club Tottenham.

Even though initially he was eased into the first team due to his age, a season crowded with injuries and bad form from some senior players made Bergvall take a lot of responsibilities.

He has repaid Ange Postecoglou’s trust in him with his performances as well, as he has already played in 38 matches for Spurs in all competitions.

Larsson made no secret about how impressed he has been with Bergvall’s growth at Spurs after moving from the Swedish league to the Premier League.

The 39-year-old believes that Bergvall playing every week is the biggest proof of his improvement as he insisted that a club like Spurs would not play him if he was not very good.

“Yes, there are not many players who have left the Allsvenskan and immediately gained that confidence in, in my opinion, the best league in the world”, Larsson told Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter when he was asked if he has been impressed with Bergvall’s first season at Spurs.

Competition Games and minutes played Premier League 927 minutes in 22 games Europa League 611 minutes in 10 games EFL Cup 196 minutes in 4 games FA Cup 141 minutes in 2 games Lucas Bergvall’s game time at Tottenham in his first season

“It’s a big jump. Normally you need an adjustment period.

“Because you have to remember, if a club like Tottenham didn’t think he was performing, you don’t play that player.

“That’s the biggest proof that he has done well.”

Bergvall is considered a star for the future and a club like Barcelona were chasing him but Spurs were able to see them off to secure the teenager.

The 19-year-old will look to help Spurs win the Europa League as that is their only realistic chance to play in European football next season.