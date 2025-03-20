Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Former EFL striker Sam Parkin believes that challenging Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham for automatic promotion will be difficult for Charlton Athletic now, but the turnaround they have staged is incredible.

Following a 2-1 loss to Crawley Town, the Addicks found themselves 12th in the League One table, eight points off a playoff spot.

They have since won 13 league games, accumulating 39 points and currently sit comfortably in fourth position with 66 points, firmly on course for a shot at promotion.

While pointing towards the incredible turnaround, Charlton manager Nathan Jones has supervised, Parkin said that it is equivalent to automatic promotion form.

The fact that pleased the 44-year-old even more is that the Addicks did not have to depend on their attackers to score goals.

However, Parkin thinks Charlton may well have left it too late to be able to fight with Wycombe and Wrexham for the right to finish behind Birmingham City.

Parkin said on What The EFL (21:47): “I think that [giving Wrexham and Wycombe a headache] will be difficult.

“[But Charlton], they are one of the in-form sides, incredible turnaround.

Position Team Games Points 1st Birmingham City 36 83 2nd Wycombe Wanderers 37 71 3rd Wrexham 37 71 4th Charlton Athletic 37 66 5th Stockport County 37 65 6th Huddersfield Town 37 61 League One’s top six

“Last time I saw them in the flesh they were woeful. But that was the start of this incredible turnaround – 44 points from their last 20 games.

“That is automatic promotion form over half of the season, which is incredible – that continuity, I think team selection has been really helpful.

“They haven’t had probably to go to front players to guarantee goals but there have been players stepping up at certain times.”

Charlton are due to face Peterborough United in League One this weekend and another win would put further pressure on Wycombe and Wrexham.

The Addicks still also have to play both sides, although both games are away from home.