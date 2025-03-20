Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Coventry City custodian Oliver Dovin has heaped praise on Sweden team-mate and Aston Villa star Robin Olsen, who he admits he is trying to learn from as much as he can.

Dovin is currently on international duty with Sweden, where the Aston Villa veteran is sharing the dressing room with him, ahead of international fixtures against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland.

Sweden are currently on a good run of form and have won five of their last six games, drawing the other, against Slovakia as boss John Dahl Tomasson gets his teeth into the job.

Tomasson has three goalkeepers in his squad in the shape of Aston Villa’s Olsen, Coventry’s Dovin and Stoke City’s Viktor Johansson.

Dovin is the youngest of the three goalkeepers and admits that he is trying to soak up all he can from Olsen, who he classes as a top notch custodian.

The Coventry star is enjoying training with Olsen, which he insists is a fun experience.

Country League England Premier League Sweden Allsvenskan Denmark Superliga Greece Super League Italy Serie A Countries Robin Olsen has played in

“I try to take in as much as I can”, the Coventry goalkeeper told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.

“He has been in the national team for a long time, has a lot of experience and is a really good goalkeeper.

“It’s fun to train with him.

“I try to see what he does well and learn from it.”

While Olsen is a key man for Sweden, he has featured just three times in the Premier League for Aston Villa this season and is widely expected to move on from Villa Park in the summer, when his contract comes to an end.

The 35-year-old is not likely to be short of options when it comes to picking his next club and all eyes will be on where the goalkeeper ends up.