Fixture: England vs Albania

Competition: World Cup qualification (Group K)

Kick-off: 21st March, 19.45 UK Time

England manager Thomas Tuchel announced his first 23-man England squad last week, ahead of the Three Lions’ World Cup qualifier matches against Albania and Latvia.

A lot of eyebrows were raised at first when the squad was announced as Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford and former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson received a call-up at Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Gallagher’s expense.

However, Cole Palmer’s injury has resulted in the late inclusion of the Nottingham Forest midfield maestro, who has been excellent so far this campaign, registering 12 goal contributions in the Premier League.

Looking back at the German tactician’s time as the Chelsea manager, he mostly used a 3-4-3 formation, which transitioned into a 3-2-5 in possession.

If Tuchel decides to continue with the same set-up with England, then in goal, Jordan Pickford is expected to retain his starting spot ahead of Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson and James Trafford.

Since making his debut, the Everton number one has always been a reliable player for the Three Lions and has already represented them 73 times.

The three-man backline could feature Kyle Walker as the right centre-back and Dan Burn as the left centre-back, while Marc Guehi slots in between them.

Walker has not performed at his usual standards this season, but his experience would definitely be something that the German tactician would prefer to have in his backline.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace’s Guehi and Newcastle United’s Burn have enjoyed excellent campaigns so far, with the later scoring against Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on Sunday and helping the Magpies end their 70-year domestic trophy drought.

Moving to the wing-back roles, Tuchel could rely on his former player Reece James on the right and opt for Arsenal’s Myles Lewis Skelly for the left wing-back role.

James’ experience of playing under the German tactician, makes him a very viable option for Tuchel, while Lewis Skelly ability on the ball will definitely be impress the England manager, as he wants his wing-backs to move forward and contribute in the attack.

The England midfield is stacked with talent, with numerous options in the form of Curtis Jones, Henderson, Gibbs-White, Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze.

But two players are certain to start on Tuchel’s debut as the England manager, they are Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

Both midfielders will add energy, creativity and dynamism to the Three Lions midfield, and even have the ability to control the game’s rhythm.

In attack, England captain Harry Kane is certain to start ahead of Dominic Solanke, however, there are doubts who will start in the number ten roles behind the Three Lions skipper.

With Tuchel’s preference to press high up the pitch, Anthony Gordon would be a great shout to start on the left side, however, Morgan Rogers’ excellent form this season could probably see him start ahead of the Newcastle winger.

On the right, Phil Foden is expected to start ahead of Jarrod Bowen, even though the Manchester City forward has not been at his best this season.

Predicted Team

Player Club side Jordan Pickford Everton Kyle Walker AC Milan Marc Guehi Crystal Palace Dan Burn Newcastle United Reece James Chelsea Miles Lewis Skelly Arsenal Declan Rice Arsenal Jude Bellingham Real Madrid Morgan Rogers Aston Villa Phil Foden Manchester City Harry Kane Bayern Munich Predicted England team vs Albania

England vs Albania will kick off at 19:45 UK time on Friday 21st March.