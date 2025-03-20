Julian Finney/Getty Images

England versus Albania is finally here and with it comes the long-awaited debut of new Three Lions manager, Thomas Tuchel.

The German will be under pressure to deliver to a packed crowd at Wembley on Friday, and a get a much-needed win in the Group K FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers clash to get his reign off to the best possible start.

Tuchel brings with him a very different management style to the previous England boss, Gareth Southgate. A huge advocate for player entrepreneurialism, expect Tuchel to encourage England to think on their feet and solve problems on the fly.

The former Chelsea boss is a huge fan of Gegenpressing, so expect to see that early as his team look to disrupt any opportunities for the Albanians to find their rhythm at Wembley.

Excited yet? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming match including the kick-off time, where to watch and where to stream it.

What time is the England vs Albania kick-off?

England vs Albania will kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday, March 21, 2025.

The match takes place at Wembley Stadium. If you’re watching from abroad, here’s when you’ll be able to view it in your time zone:

Time zone Kick-off United Kingdom 19:45 Albania 20:45 United States (East Coast) 15:45 United States (West Coast) 12:45 Australia (Sydney) 06:45 England vs Albania around the world

Where can I watch England vs Albania?

Luckily, the England v Albania match will be shown on ITV 1. If you’re thinking of watching it, remember, you’re going to need a TV licence as you’ll be watching it live.

You’ll also be able to watch it on ITVX, the channel’s app, and via their website. The match won’t be live-streamed outside of these channels, but a number of publishers will be doing live blogs, so you’ll be able to keep up with the action there.

Are there free ways of watching England versus Albania?

No, not legally. However, most pubs and bars will be showing the match, so if in doubt, that’s probably your best bet. Failing that, avoid the news at all costs and then head on YouTube where you’ll be able to watch the highlights.