George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United star Issac Schmidt believes that he has been able to get used to the fast pace of English football despite not playing regularly, due to the Whites’ training sessions, which are completely different from his previous club St. Gallen.

The Yorkshire outfit signed 25-year-old Schmidt from Swiss outfit St. Gallen in the summer, just before the window closed, but he has not featured regularly for Leeds yet, with fierce competition for a spot.

Schmidt, who is a versatile player, able to play both as a left-back or right-back, has featured for 25 minutes for Daniel Farke’s team in the Championship so far, but he still received a call-up to Switzerland’s national team for the ongoing internationals.

The 25-year-old left-back pointed out that Leeds’ training sessions are completely different from St. Gallen’s and added that due to the sessions with Farke, he has been able to get used to the fast pace of the league even when he is not playing regularly for the Whites.

Schmidt has received his first national team call-up and the Leeds star is of the opinion that if he had joined his national team eight months ago before joining and training with the Whites, he would not have been able to keep up with Murat Yakin’s intense training sessions.

“At Leeds, the training sessions have a completely different quality than in St. Gallen”, Schmidt told Swiss daily Blick.

“Even though I am not playing, I have got used to the fast pace.

Player Age Junior Firpo 28 Isaac Schmidt 25 Sam Byram 31 Jayden Bogle 24 Max Wober 27 Leeds United’s full-back options

“If I had joined the national team eight months ago, I might not have been able to keep up with the intensity here in training.”

With Leeds in the thick of a battle to finish in one of the two automatic promotion spots in the Championship, it appears unlikely Farke will throw Schmidt into the mix unless injuries bite.

Schmidt though will want to use the international break to show what he can do and prove to Farke he is ready to step up if needed.

If Leeds do win promotion, there may be a question mark over Schmidt and whether a player Farke did not trust in the Championship can cut the mustard in the Premier League.