Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has admitted he feels that Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez is a pound-for-pound better goalkeeper than Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Argentina number one has not been at his best in the Premier League this season, registering just three clean sheets in 28 matches.

However, in the Champions League, Martinez has been excellent, keeping the opposition at bay in 50 per cent of Villa’s matches this season, as he has registered five clean sheets in ten matches.

The Villans are set to face PSG in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, taking on a side who defeated Liverpool on penalties in the Round of 16 after a stellar performance from Donnarumma.

Hislop believes that Martinez is a better goalkeeper than the Italian in every aspect, and even highlighted the Argentine’s brilliant record during penalty shootouts.

The ex-Premier League goalkeeper feels both ‘keepers are among the best five worldwide, however, he would prefer the Villa goalkeeper ahead of the PSG number one.

Hislop told ESPN FC (3:36): “I think just pound for pound Martinez is a better goalkeeper, certainly his record in penalty shootouts can’t be questioned either.

“And truth is when you are talking about two of the certainly top five goalkeepers in the world.

Opponents Date Preston North End (A) 30/03 Brighton (A) 01/04 Nottingham Forest (H) 05/04 Paris Saint-Germain (A) 09/04 Southampton (A) 12/04 Aston Villa’s next five games

“Just asking a difference between the two and I lean towards Emi Martinez.”

Aston Villa are set to travel to Paris next month to play PSG in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, before they welcome the Parisians for the second leg at Villa Park.

The Villans will have high expectation from their number one to step up his game against PSG, as the Parisians have been one of the highest scoring teams in 2025.

PSG will start as favourites to progress in the tie.