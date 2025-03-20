Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak has revealed off the top of his head, nothing in his career tops having won the EFL Cup with the Magpies at the weekend.

Isak helped Newcastle to secure a surprise 2-1 victory over Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday to help them lift the EFL Cup at Wembley to end their long wait for silverware.

The 25-year-old marked the occasion by getting his name on the scoresheet and Isak has become a cult player among the Newcastle fans, who soaked up every bit of the EFL Cup final occasion.

Isak stated that throughout the game against Liverpool, Newcastle’s fans managed to energise the team with their support and in return, they boosted them with their performance.

He added that Newcastle’s supporters celebrated even more when one of their players won an on-pitch duel against Liverpool.

“It felt like we energised each other”, Isak was quoted as saying by Swedish daily the Helsingborgs Dagblad.

“We energised them in the way we played.

“Our fans go crazy when you win duels and celebrate a little extra and they gave back to us with all the scarves that were waved.”

Isak revealed that he rates the EFL Cup win with Newcastle much higher than his Spanish Cup win with Real Sociedad in the 2019/20 season, as it was in front of a packed stadium.

Competition Goals Premier League 19 EFL Cup 3 FA Cup 1 Alexander Isak’s season so far

And the Swedish international added that the win on Sunday might be the best day of his football career so far.

When asked whether the EFL Cup win is much more important than his Spanish Cup win with Real Sociedad, he said: “This one is somewhere much higher.

“The other one was without a crowd during the pandemic, and here I had a little more impact on the match.

“Just off the top of my head, it might be number one [memory] from a football perspective.”

Isak has been in sensational form for Newcastle this season and his performances have been him linked with a host of other clubs.

The Magpies will be hopeful that putting silverware in Isak’s hands mean he will be more open to staying and helping the club to win more trophies in the coming years.