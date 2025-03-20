Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is clear that he did not consider going to Dubai to celebrate the Magpies’ EFL Cup win, as he was committed to joining the Sweden national team set-up.

The 25-year-old centre forward is having a brilliant season with Newcastle United and on Sunday he helped the Magpies end their trophy drought to lift the EFL Cup.

Isak scored a goal in the final against Liverpool to secure a 2-1 win where Newcastle displayed a dominant performance over Arne Slot’s off-colour side.

After the Sunday’s win, several Newcastle stars travelled to Dubai to celebrate their cup final win, but Isak chose to link up with his Swedish team-mates to prepare for upcoming games.

Isak revealed that he did not consider travelling with his Newcastle team-mates to Dubai to celebrate and pointed out that they had to make a decision before the Sunday game about their trip.

However, he insisted that he was totally committed to joining the national team irrespective of the result of the EFL Cup final to train for the upcoming international friendlies.

When asked whether he considered going to Dubai with his Magpies team-mates, Isak was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Aftonbladet: “No, I did not consider it.

Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 25 19 5 FA Cup 3 1 – EFL Cup 6 2 – Alexander Isak’s stats so far this season

“First of all, it’s difficult to know first whether we’re winning or losing, and then make a decision.

“I was fully committed to coming here.”

Sweden are set to face Luxembourg and Northern Ireland in the coming days and Isak will be determined to continue his form for the national team as well.

Newcastle will be in Premier League action at home to Brentford following the international break.