Julian Finney/Getty Images

The agent of Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin, Florin Manea, has revealed that the Romanian defender is one of a few players who has never asked him to increase his salary as he is not focused on money.

The 23-year-old defender made a move to Tottenham in January 2023 after impressing from Italian outfit Genoa, with Spurs seeing off competition from Napoli for his signature.

Dragusin struggled to get into Ange Postecoglou’s starting line-up, but during Spurs’ injury crisis in the centre-back department, he stepped up and played.

The Romanian has been linked with a return to Italy in the past and his agent Manea admits his client does miss the country and could one day head back to Serie A.

Manea pointed out that Dragusin knows that the Premier League is the strongest league in the world right now and pointed out that the Spurs star is a very focused player who does not care about money.

He also revealed that the Tottenham centre-back has never asked him to get a deal to increase his salary and added that in that respect he is one of the few players who does not care about the money.

“He misses Italy, who knows in the future he might return”, Manea said via Italian site Gonfialarete.

Season Club 2020-2023 Juventus 2021-2022 Sampdoria [on loan] 2022 Salernitana [ on loan] 2022-2023 Genoa [on loan] 2023-2024 Genoa 2024- Tottenham Dragusin’s career so far

“The strongest league in the world right now is in England, so it’s hard to say that it’s not nice to play in the Premier League.

“Radu then is a very focused guy, he doesn’t think about money, he never asks me to increase his salary and in this world he is one of the few.”

Dragusin has clocked 16 appearances in the Premier League for Spurs this season, but is unlikely to be adding to that number as he is currently sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

The defender will hope to make good progress with his recovery, but Spurs increased their options at centre-back in the winter transfer window by signing Kevin Danso from Lens.