Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has revealed that England head coach Thomas Tuchel joked with him he was ‘very unprofessional’ for staying awake until ten at night.

The 32-year-old towering defender is enjoying a fine season with the Magpies after he scored a decisive goal against Liverpool in the EFL Cup final to win the tournament.

He has been an important player since he joined Newcastle back in January 2022 from fellow Premier League club Brighton on a deal worth £13m.

Last season, Burn played a lot of games as a left-back but this term he has flourished playing as a central defender and received his first England senior call-up last week.

He shared that Tuchel straight away said Burn was unprofessional for staying up at ten at night and also mentioned that he apologised for that.

Burn stressed that Tuchel wanted to end the day on a good note and asked about his strengths which he insisted he told Newcastle boss Eddie Howe when he joined them.

“First of all, he said I was very unprofessional for not being in bed for ten o’clock, so I apologised for that”, Burn told a press conference (0:41) when he was asked about what Tuchel told him.

Competition Games played Premier League 27 games EFL Cup 7 games FA Cup 2 games Burn’s current season at Newcastle United

“Then he said that he had been ringing everyone who had not been in the squad so again, I did not think I was making it.

“He just said he needed to end the day on a good note, that he wanted us to be in the squad, just what he felt my strengths were, which I explained when I spoke to him, I said the exact same things to Eddie Howe, when same for Newcastle I thought I could offer, just as much off the pitch as I do on [the pitch].”

Burn was in Newcastle’s youth set-up which he left when he was eleven years old and he never represented England at youth levels.

The 32-year-old Magpies star will be eager to win his maiden England cap on Friday night against Albania or against Latvia on Monday night to add another achievement to his already brilliant ongoing month.