Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Celtic legend John Hartson believes that Motherwell’s highly-rated Lennon Miller, who has been repeatedly linked with the Bhoys, walks straight into the first team as a starting player.

The Glasgow giants are having a great season in the Scottish Premiership and are set to win the league title as they sit 13 points ahead of their bitter rivals, Rangers.

Celtic have majorly been almost flawless in the domestic league but last weekend they lost 3-2 against Rangers and lost 2-1 to Hibernian, late last month.

Motherwell’s 18-year-old talent Miller, who has been one of the most exciting youngsters in the Scottish game, has emerged as a top transfer target for Rangers and Celtic.

Hartson makes no secret about his liking towards the teenage midfielder and he feels that the Motherwell star has the quality to walk in Celtic’s starting line-up.

The former Bhoys star has trust in Miller’s quality as he stated that the 18-year-old is ready to start for Brendan Rodgers’ side at the moment.

“Looking at Lennon Miller and rating him as highly as I do, I have watched Celtic play almost every game this season, I think he walks into the Celtic team, into the first team”, Hartson said on the Go Radio Show (36:13) when he was asked about Miller.

Competition Games and goal contributions Scottish Premiership 2 goals and 6 assists in 24 games Scottish League Cup 2 goals in 7 games Lennon Miller’s ongoing season at Motherwell

“Now I know [Luke] McCowan has come from Dundee and has done very well and McCowan has had some games as well.

“So, I think he [Miller] is ready now.”

Miller has been playing for Motherwell’s senior team since 2022 now he has made 68 senior appearances for them.

His current contract at the club is valid until the end of 2026 and it remains to be seen where the highly-rated midfielder goes in the upcoming summer window.