Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City loan star Brandon Khela has revealed that one of the biggest reasons he joined Bradford City is because he sees similarities between the Bantams and Blues, in terms of their ambitions as clubs.

Blues are currently sitting head and shoulders above other teams in the League One table and are hot favourites to march on to playing in the Championship next season.

The Bantams on the other hand are sitting second in the League Two table even though they have lost back-to-back league games against Gillingham and Tranmere Rovers.

Khela came through Birmingham City’s youth set-up and in the summer he was sent out to Scottish side Ross County before he joined League Two side Bradford City in the winter on loan.

It took some time for him to get game time for the Bantams, but now he has started their last five league games, completing 90 minutes twice in the process.

He stressed that he feels Birmingham and Bradford both have the ambition to get promoted which has been one of the reasons for him joining the Bantams.

“Yes, that is one of the reasons I came here”, Khela told BBC Radio Bradford (2:50) when he was asked if he feels Birmingham and Bradford have similar visions.

Opponents Result Tranmere Rovers (H) 0-1 Gillingham (A) 1-0 Cheltenham Town (H) 3-0 Salford City (A) 1-2 Bromley (A) 0-1 Khela’s last five games at Bradford City

“They have similarities in terms of ambitions for the clubs.

“But, like I said, it is the people here that have made it really easy for me, especially the fans.

“So, I am really grateful for that.”

Bradford though will need to look over their shoulders to make sure they do not fall out of the top three as the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Notts County are hot on their heels.

Khela will be looking to play a pivotal part in pushing the Bantams to automatic promotion and it remains to be seen if Graham Alexander’s side will try to acquire him permanently following his loan spell in the summer.