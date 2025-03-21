Pete Norton/Getty Images

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson believes that Matty Godden belongs above League One level and admitted that the forward and Conor Coventry have been big signings for Charlton Athletic this season.

The Charlton hierarchy backed Nathan Jones in the summer transfer window and the Addicks signed players like Godden from Championship side Coventry City and Conor Coventry from West Ham United.

While Godden has chipped in with 12 goals with an assist in League One, Coventry has featured all but only two league games this season, being a key player in Charlton’s midfield.

Both Godden and Coventry played under Ferguson at Peterborough and the Posh boss is well aware of their qualities.

Ferguson is of the opinion that Godden and Coventry have been brilliant signings for the Addicks and claimed that the 33-year-old centre forward should be playing above the level of League One.

The Peterborough boss also praised Godden, who is in good form in front of goal this season, for his movement and his finishing abilities.

When asked about Coventry and Godden, Ferguson told Peterborough’s in-house media (1:00): “Both are good players.

Competition Games Goals Assists League One 32 12 1 FA Cup 3 2 – EFL Trophy 2 1 – Matty Godden’s season so far

“I think Matty is above this level. He was a big signing for them.

“His movement, his finishing and Conor, another big signing for them.”

Godden played in the 2018/2019 season under Ferguson, where he scored 18 times in 48 appearances for Posh.

Now on Saturday both Coventry and Godden will return to London Road with Charlton and will be keen on making an impact in front of a familiar crowd.

Charlton do not have good recent record at London Road, having not won a game there since 2015, but the pressure is on the Addicks as they continue to hunt promotion this season.