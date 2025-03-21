George Wood/Getty Images

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson believes that with the quality of squad Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has at his disposal, it was only a matter of time before the Addicks challenged for promotion.

There has been an incredible turnaround at the Valley since the start of December which has seen the Addicks climb up from 12th to fourth spot in the League One table.

That is in sharp contrast to Ferguson’s Peterborough, who have been at danger of relegation for most of 2025 and are still only six points above the drop zone.

Peterborough will play Charlton on Saturday and Posh manager Ferguson insisted that they are the most in-form team in the league at the moment.

Jones’ team have gone from strength to strength as the season has gone on, the 53-year-old insists.

“I think they are the most in-form team in the league”, Ferguson told Posh TV (0:05).

“They have gone stronger and stronger as the season has gone on. They were hitting that form when we played them the last time.

“I have watched their games, they play with a lot of confidence, have a lot of belief in the way they want to play and it is going to be a tough game.”

Opponents Date Peterborough (A) 22/03 Huddersfield (H) 29/03 Mansfield (A) 01/04 Charlton Athletic’s next three fixtures

Momentum, Ferguson believes, is a key word in football, and though it has taken Charlton time, they have hit it at the right moment of the season.

He stressed though that it was not unexpected given the squad Jones has.

“That is the key word – momentum. In normal circumstances, you would expect Charlton to be around it but it has taken them a while.

“Not until Nathan has come in that they have been up and around it.

“But with the players they have got, the quality they have got and the budget they have got, you would expect that it would only be a matter of time before that happened.”

Peterborough currently have the fourth best form in League One taken over the last six games, with Charlton top of the pile.