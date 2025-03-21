Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has made it clear he wants the Reds to win against Everton next month, but also insisted that the Toffees getting out of trouble under David Moyes is good for Merseyside.

The Goodison Park outfit have been a team in trouble in recent few seasons as they were close to getting relegated in the 2022/23 and in the 2021/22 seasons, finishing 15th last season.

In the current campaign as well, they made a poor start, but after Sean Dyche was replaced by David Moyes in January, they have looked like a completely different team.

Kirkland has praised the 61-year-old for his incredible job at the Toffees and stressed how pleasing it is to see a team from Merseyside doing well; he highlighted that going down results in people from the community losing their jobs, which is never a pretty sight.

Everton play Liverpool on 2nd April at Anfield, which the former Reds shot-stopper wants his former team to win, but he insists seeing the Toffees flourishing under Moyes is great for the community.

“That is going to be a hell of a game”, Kirkland told BBC Radio Merseyside (3:27) when he was asked about the Merseyside derby next month.

“Obviously, Everton have done amazing under David Moyes, since he has gone in there, the transformation has been incredible, so all credit to them.

Opponents Date Liverpool (A) 2nd April Arsenal (H) 5th April Nottingham Forest (A) 12th April Manchester City (H) 19th April Chelsea (A) 26th April Everton’s upcoming five games after the international break

“Being on Merseyside and people will say that you must want Everton to go down at Liverpool – no, it is our community.

“People do not realise that when a club goes down, it is the people behind the scenes who have been at the club for years, they lose their jobs.

“Why would you want that in your community?

“So, yes I hope we beat them obviously, but it is great to see for our community that, for Merseyside that they have got out trouble and David Moyes, wow, what a job he has done.”

Liverpool are sitting head and shoulders above second-placed Arsenal at the top of the table and they will look to get back to winning ways against Everton after losing the EFL Cup final and crashing out of the Champions League this month.

The Merseyside teams met last month at Goodison Park where the match ended 2-2 and Everton will look to give the Reds a late scare on their route to win the Premier League title at Anfield.