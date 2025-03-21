Stu Forster/Getty Images

Everton hitman Beto believes that football in England is tough and quicker compared to other leagues and feels the experience is made special by the support of the fans.

The Portugal-born player played football in his homeland and Italy before arriving in England in the summer of 2023.

The Premier League is widely considered to be the best league in world football and Beto makes no bones about the fact he has found it to be tough.

The non-stop counter-attacking football has also been something that has left an impression on the striker, along with the support for teams putting in work rate.

“It [the football in England] is quicker. It is tough”, Beto told Everton TV.

“Always counter, counter. You don’t stop running.

“The atmosphere is good even when you tackle or when you are going to press someone.”

Everton are currently playing their last ever season at Goodison Park before the move to the new Everton Stadium and Beto admits the fans make Goodison a special place.

Opponents Date Liverpool (A) 02/04 Arsenal (H) 05/04 Nottingham Forest (A) 12/04 Everton’s next three fixtures

He stressed that the support from the Everton fans acts to give the players an energy boost when they are playing at home.

“Goodison is so so good. When you do a tackle and win the ball everybody starts screaming – they are crazy.

“They give you some boost of energy and that is a good thing for us players.

“When you play at home you feel like you are doing good they just keep going.”

Beto has found a new lease of life under newly-appointed manager David Moyes, under whom he has already played nine games, scoring five goals.

His form has been even more eye-catching because of the fact that prior to the arrival of Moyes, Beto had scored just one goal in eleven Premier League matches.