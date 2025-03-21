Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Djurgarden sporting director Bosse Andersson thinks that Barcelona were surprised to see Lucas Bergvall choose Tottenham Hotspur over heading to them and feels the midfielder made the right call.

Tottenham agreed a deal with Djurgarden for Bergvall in the winter window of 2024 and he joined Ange Postecoglou’s squad during pre-season in the summer.

Bergvall visited Barcelona and Tottenham’s training centre before rejecting the Catalan giants in favour of joining Spurs.

Andersson believes that Barcelona were surprised that Bergvall took the decision to join Tottenham instead of joining them despite visiting their training facilities.

He thinks that Bergvall’s choice to join Tottenham paid off, as he has managed to establish himself in the Premier League and added that coaches and people related to football talk about what a fantastic talent the 19-year-old is.

“I think Barcelona were quite surprised, because Barcelona, you don’t just go to watch; you go there and eat tapas and see if it’s nice”, Andersson told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

“I think they were extremely disappointed that he went to Tottenham, but the choice itself has turned out to be absolutely right; he has come to Tottenham and has become an established Premier League player.

Team Debut Sweden U15 2021 Sweden U16 2022 Sweden U19 2023 Sweden U21 2023 Sweden 2024 Lucas Bergvall at international level

“All the coaches and everyone talk about Lucas Bergvall as a fantastic player and he has only just turned 19.”

Bergvall has featured 38 times in all competitions for Tottenham so far this season and has one goal and four assists under his belt.

Tottenham paid a Swedish record transfer fee to Djurgarden to sign Bergvall, who is rated highly by Postecoglou and is seen as a player for the future at Spurs.

The club will be looking to see him kick on over the course of next season, but if Spurs do not experience an injury crisis again, he will see the competition for a starting spot become harder.