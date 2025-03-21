Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Lincoln City manager Michael Skubala has praised Sheffield Wednesday loanee Bailey Cadamarteri for performing fantastically for the Imps this season and feels that the 19-year-old has learnt a lot from the senior players.

Cadamarteri joined Lincoln on loan in the summer transfer window, and has made 23 appearances for them in League One, while finding the back of the net on five occasions.

However, the teenager is now set to return to Sheffield Wednesday due to a recurring groin injury and the odds are, at present, against him being able to feature for Lincoln again this term.

Skubala highlighted Cadamarteri’s performances for the Imps as having been excellent, as he has helped the club on various occasions by scoring great goals.

The Lincoln boss believes the Sheffield Wednesday loanee has learnt a lot from his time at the club and feels the teenager is now aware of the challenges of playing in League One.

Skubala also revealed that the 19-year-old established a good connection with multiple senior players and has come to be regarded as one of the group.

He said to Lincoln City’s official channel (0:57): “He has been great.

“I think when you come on your first loan as a young man, Bailey has been fantastic here in the building.

“I am sure he has learned a lot about League One football and the challenges, and at times he has scored some great goals for us.

Opponents Date Exeter City (H) 22/03 Wycombe Wanderers (A) 29/03 Huddersfield Town (H) 01/04 Lincoln City’s next three games

“Yes, I think he has been progressing really nicely and all first loans are a challenge for different reasons.

“But he was learning loads around the place from the senior pros and made some good connections with the lads and was seen as one of the lads, so [his injury], he’s more disappointed and I feel for him.”

Cadamarteri has played an important role for Skubala’s men this season, contributing eight goals in all competitions this season, before his injury woes struck.

The 19-year-old will be keen to defy the odds, recover quickly, and play for Lincoln again before the season ends.

Lincoln have regressed from last term, when they finished just two points shy of the playoffs, and currently sit just 12th and 12 points off the final playoff spot, occupied by Huddersfield Town.