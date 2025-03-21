Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Radu Dragusin’s agent Florin Manea has revealed that the Tottenham Hotspur star has told him that in Italy players defend in an organised way, but in England defenders find themselves often in one-on-one situations.

Spurs beat off competition from Bayern Munich and Napoli to sign Dragusin from Genoa in the winter of 2023, but the centre-back found it difficult to get going for the north London outfit.

However, in the absence of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero this season, Dragusin featured regularly in Tottenham’s defence before picking up a ligament injury in late February, which brought an early end to his campaign.

Manea revealed that Dragusin explained to him the difference between Italian and English football by pointing out that in Italy teams defend as a unit and in an organised manner, but in England centre-backs find themselves in one-on-one situations, which took him a while to adapt to.

He added that the Tottenham star has adapted himself to the style of English football and likes playing in England.

Manea also revealed that Dragusin thinks there is more pace in the Premier League than in Serie A.

“He tells me there is a difference in pace, then in Italy they are more organised in defence, in England he is often alone, he is often one-on-one and it took him a while to adapt”, Manea told Italian outlet Gonfialarete.

“In Italy he was really defending, departmentally, but he likes England, he got used to it.

Competition Games Bookings Premier League 16 1 Europa League 7 2 FA Cup 1 1 EFL Cup 4 – Radu Dragusin’s season

“He says there is more pace there.”

Dragusin has featured a total of 37 times for Tottenham so far in his career and in January he was linked with a move out of Spurs in search of regular game time.

The Spurs defender is currently focused on returning from his injury as he bids to try to put himself at the disposal of Ange Postecoglou as soon as possible.

Due to the nature of the injury, Dragusin is expected to miss the early part of next season.