Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke believes that Stockport County will not get automatic promotion in League One, but they will be a tough team to beat in the playoffs.

Stockport are currently sitting fifth in the league table with 65 points from 37 games and they are dreaming of securing back-to-back promotions.

They are currently six points off from an automatic playoff spot, but with nine games to go, Dave Challinor’s side are in a strong position to seal a place in the playoffs, having a five-point cushion over seventh placed Bolton Wanderers.

Clarke thinks that Stockport’s bench strength should be a reason for envy for many clubs in League One.

He also added that Stockport have been excellent defensively this season and pointed out that they have conceded a similar number of shots to league leaders Birmingham City.

However, Clarke does not think it will be enough to get an automatic promotion spot.

“They do have firepower; they have loads of players”, Clarke said on What The EFL (16:42).

“[Kyle] Wootton comes off the bench a lot as well, you look at that bench; it is the envy of most teams, I would imagine.

Game Result Bolton Wanderers (A) 0-1 Charlton Athletic (H) 0-0 Northampton Town (A) 1-1 Stockport County’s last three results

“So I think I would not write them off, certainly not in the playoffs.

“I don’t think they will get top two, but in the playoffs they will be really hard to beat because they are defensively strong.

‘They have faced just 93 shots on target all season; that is the same as Birmingham.

“That is impressive; keeping teams at arm’s length very well.”

Stockport are set to face third-placed Wrexham on Saturday away from home and Challinor’s side will be determined to win the game to keep their hopes of automatic promotion alive.

The Hatters lost their marksman in the form of Louie Barry, who was in tremendous form, when Aston Villa recalled him in the January window.